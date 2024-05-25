Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 950,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,218,000 after purchasing an additional 188,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 137,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,614,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,106. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

