King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 3,055 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,582. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

