King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.38% of Inotiv worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inotiv stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.00. 174,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $51.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOTV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

