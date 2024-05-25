King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 11,853 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,467,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

