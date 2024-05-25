King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brightcove by 79.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 632,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Brightcove by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,435,437 shares in the company, valued at $12,098,621.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 56,541 shares of company stock valued at $102,598 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brightcove Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Profile

(Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.