King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 62.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 658,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

