King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $338,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PGR traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $203.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.92 and its 200 day moving average is $185.22. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.