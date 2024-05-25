King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,609 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 57,133 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 1,451,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

