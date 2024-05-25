King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $1.13 Million in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Domo by 397.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 509,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Domo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 67.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 327.3% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 52,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,390. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367 in the last 90 days. 14.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

