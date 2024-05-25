King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Confluent by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 222,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 95,426 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,791,000 after acquiring an additional 451,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 61,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,944,436.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,371,068 shares in the company, valued at $43,065,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 61,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,944,436.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,371,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,065,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,841 shares of company stock worth $24,089,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

Confluent Stock Down 2.7 %

Confluent stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,796. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

