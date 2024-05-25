King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,837. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.66. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.13 and a fifty-two week high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

