King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,610 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.87. 210,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,013. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

