King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 364 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,843,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. 1,497,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

