Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.33

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $5.17. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 15,852 shares changing hands.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a PE ratio of -506,000.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. Analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

