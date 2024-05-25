Kirby (NYSE:KEX) PT Raised to $132.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEX. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

NYSE:KEX opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. Kirby has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kirby news, Director Richard J. Alario sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $303,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,230.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kirby by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kirby by 28.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

