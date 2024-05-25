KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins Sells 1,019 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
KLA Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $13.96 on Friday, reaching $779.06. 548,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,077. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $418.12 and a 12 month high of $790.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $634.89. The company has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KLAC
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.