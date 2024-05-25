KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins Sells 1,019 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $13.96 on Friday, reaching $779.06. 548,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,077. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $418.12 and a 12 month high of $790.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $634.89. The company has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

