KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Primecap Management Co. CA’s 7th Largest Position

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,785 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 2.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,424,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $13.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $779.06. 548,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $701.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $418.12 and a twelve month high of $790.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

