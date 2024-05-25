KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KLA were worth $38,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 52.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in KLA by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $132,189,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded up $13.96 on Friday, reaching $779.06. The stock had a trading volume of 548,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,077. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.12 and a fifty-two week high of $790.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $701.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

