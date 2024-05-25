KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $727.15.

Get KLA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Trading Up 1.8 %

KLA stock traded up $13.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $779.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. KLA has a one year low of $418.12 and a one year high of $790.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $701.80 and a 200-day moving average of $634.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 399.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in KLA by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $379,678,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA by 49.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.