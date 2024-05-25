KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.55

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $6.00. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 222,233 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $206.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.65.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 146,501 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth $3,920,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

