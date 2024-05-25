Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $51.66 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Komodo has a total market cap of $51.66 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00038799 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,913,352 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

