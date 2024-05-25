Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.67

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.79. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 12,330 shares trading hands.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

