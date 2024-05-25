Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. Korro Bio has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $97.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.

In other Korro Bio news, major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas bought 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 195,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,269,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $53,648,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

