Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Position Cut by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.5 %

LSTR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.08. 193,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,182. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

