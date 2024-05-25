LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Trading Down 23.8%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) shares were down 23.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 11,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 15,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.