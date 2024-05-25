Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Greg C. Smith Sells 2,392 Shares

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $125.71. 609,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $135.39. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $121.38 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lear by 131.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

