Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEGN. UBS Group increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,989. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Legend Biotech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,949,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,137,000 after purchasing an additional 140,904 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after purchasing an additional 596,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Legend Biotech by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,629,000 after buying an additional 463,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,336,000 after acquiring an additional 356,387 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

