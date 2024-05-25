Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Shares Up 4.9%

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 20,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 111,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.
Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.
Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
