Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Cut to $236.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $236.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LECO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.47. The stock had a trading volume of 600,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,301. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.45 and its 200 day moving average is $226.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

