Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 122.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,689 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $180,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,221,033 shares of company stock worth $518,194,888. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,795,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

