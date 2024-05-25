Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $19.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $738.51. 1,357,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,991. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $517.80 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $747.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $732.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 917 shares of company stock valued at $690,880. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

