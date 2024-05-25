Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,366 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,835. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.61. 1,311,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,541. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

