Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,683 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 49,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,668,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.89. The company had a trading volume of 600,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,268. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.39 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.29.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.