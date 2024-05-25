Linscomb & Williams Inc. Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 43.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $248.51. 1,503,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,891. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.80.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

