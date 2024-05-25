Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 3,749 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GSSC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,136. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $501.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

