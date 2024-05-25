Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 646 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $83.07. 829,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,697. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

