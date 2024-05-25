LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price objective on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 1.5 %

LiqTech International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

