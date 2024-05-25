Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LAAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.40.

NYSE LAAC opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $760.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

