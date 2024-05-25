Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,965. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average is $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

