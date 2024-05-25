Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $113,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $215.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,965. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

