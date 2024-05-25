Lumi Credits 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.95 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $13.95 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

