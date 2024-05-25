Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Shares Up 10.3%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Magellan Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho and California. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Center Star Mine located in located southeast of Grangeville, Idaho; and the Kris Project located in northwest of Reno, Nevada in Plumas County, California.

