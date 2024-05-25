ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $94,417,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,057,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,089,000 after purchasing an additional 235,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,668 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 307,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 303.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

