Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.16. Approximately 16,223,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 67,567,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 606.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 90,695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,696,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.