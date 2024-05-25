Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MKS. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 330 ($4.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 304.29 ($3.87).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 299.20 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.76, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.02 ($3.81).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.