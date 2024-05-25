Maverick Protocol (MAV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.74 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $139.46 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.47862383 USD and is up 5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $20,216,070.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

