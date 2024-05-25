MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Shares Up 0.8%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 7,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 33,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

MDJM Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

About MDJM

(Get Free Report)

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.