Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Frank Kavanaugh Acquires 7,584 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh purchased 7,584 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $44,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 7,702 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $43,670.34.

On Monday, May 20th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 995 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $5,562.05.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 1,372 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $7,985.04.

On Friday, May 17th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 41,600 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $234,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 6,749 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,806.75.

On Monday, March 11th, Frank Kavanaugh bought 20,191 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $112,463.87.

MDRR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.89. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the quarter. Medalist Diversified REIT accounts for 0.2% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 1.76% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

