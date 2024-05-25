Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 2,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Medallion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

Medallion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

