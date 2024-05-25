MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI traded down $13.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,693.57. 375,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,546.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,587.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

